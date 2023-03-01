Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Neptune Energy Signs on to EITI

March 1, 2023

Neptune Energy signed up to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), an intiative designed to improve accountability for the revenues paid and received for a country’s oil, gas and mineral resources.

By endorsing the initiative, companies commit to transparently reporting information about their operations in EITI-supporting countries, helping inform policymakers and raising governance standards.

“Paying taxes is an important part of the socioeconomic contributions that we make in the countries where we work in Europe, North Africa and Asia Pacific, and our support reflects our commitment to transparency and open reporting of information,” said Neptune Energy’s Head of ESG, Kate Niblock.

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

