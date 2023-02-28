Deep Value Driller Contracts Scana's PSW Technology Following Saipem Deal

Scana's PSW Technology has won a contract with offshore drilling firm Deep Value Driller for deep-water BOP stack services.

The deal comes just days after Deep Value Driller secured a contract with Saipem for its Deep Value Driller deepwater drillship.

PSW Technology will provide services for classification and testing of two deep-water BOP stacks, with the work expected to start in the first quarter of 2023.

Scana said the contract was a sizeable one, meaning it is worth between NOK 10 million (currently around $966,370 and NOK 50 million (currently around $4,8 million).

"In the mobilization of our state-of-the-art drill ship, one of the most critical tasks is the re certification of our well control equipment. We chose PSW based upon their competence and experience to make sure we deliver according to the timeline and quality requirements set for our project,” says Svend Anton Maier, CEO in Deep Value Driller.

"We appreciate Deep Value Driller giving us this chance . PSW will deliver service and upgrades that will contribute to efficient operation of the drillship, says Oddbjørn Haukøy, interim CEO of Scana.

The drilling firm bought the 7th generation drillship, previously known as Bolette Dolphin, in early 2021 for only $65 million, which represented ~9% of the rig construction cost of around $750 million. The rig was delivered in February 2014 by South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industry.

The drillship has been stacked in Norway since 2020, and is expected to start its contract with Saipem upon reactivation works, which are expected to be completed in the summer of 2023.



