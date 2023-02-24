Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Crane for US-built WTIV Charybdis Heads to Texas

February 24, 2023

(Photo: Huisman)
(Photo: Huisman)

The crane for the first ever U.S.-built wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) is on its way to America.

The 2,200mt Huisman leg encircling crane has been loaded onto BigLift Shipping's Happy Star for shipment to the Keppel AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, where it will be installed on Charybdis, a WTIV being built for Blue Ocean Energy Marine, a Dominion Energy company. The heavy lift ship recently left China, according to AIS ship tracking data.

Once delivered, Huisman North America, based in Rosenberg, Texas, will commission and test the new crane at the Keppel AmFELS yard.

According to the manufacturer, the crane comes with a fully electrically drive system, resulting in high positioning accuracy, reduced maintenance and higher reliability. It also features a unique Lambda boom design ensuring a lightweight and stiff design, and stiff construction of the 130-meter-long boom leading to reduced motion at the crane tip. Its small tail swing allows for optimized utilization of free deck space.

Scheduled to be sea-ready later this year, Charybdis is the U.S.' first and only known Jones Act-compliant WTIV under construction, slated to enter service as the nation ramps up a growing number of large-scale offshore wind developments.

Upon delivery, the vessel will first be deployed out of New London, Conn. to support the construction of Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind offshore wind farms, both of which are being developed jointly by Ørsted and Eversource. 

The charter terms will allow the vessel to support the construction of Dominion Energy's 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project off the coast of Virginia Beach, which is expected to be completed in 2026.

Technology Shipbuilding Marine Equipment Vessels Offshore Wind Activity North America Renewables Construction Vessel Cranes Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

©Vard Electro

Vard Electro's SeaQ Comms System Selected for CSOV Duo
©DEME

DEME to Use Special Drilling Tech Again as It Wins Second...


Trending Offshore News

Linus rig - Source: ConocoPhillips via PSA Norway

Worker Loses Arm in Incident on Offshore Drilling Rig
Energy
© W.Scott McGill / Adobe Stock

Supreme Court Sides With Offshore Worker in Overtime Case
Legal

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Crane for US-built WTIV Charybdis Heads to Texas

Crane for US-built WTIV Charybdis Heads to Texas

Saipem Charters 7th Gen. Deepwater Drillship on the Cheap

Saipem Charters 7th Gen. Deepwater Drillship on the Cheap

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale Set for March

U.S. Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale Set for March

TechnipFMC's 2022 Backlog Hits $9.4B, Driven by Subsea Orders

TechnipFMC's 2022 Backlog Hits $9.4B, Driven by Subsea Orders

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine