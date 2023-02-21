Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

FET to Deliver Four ROVs to DOF Subsea

February 21, 2023

(Photo: Forum Energy Technologies)
(Photo: Forum Energy Technologies)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) said it has secured an order from DOF Subsea to deliver four of its advanced work-class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs).

The ROV order comprises of two 200HP XLX-C’s, which have recently been delivered and mobilized in late 2022, as well as two 200HP XLX Evo II’s to be delivered in Q2, 2023, FET said. The XLX Evo II’s hydraulic systems have been redesigned in line with this contract and now share a vastly increased quantity of common component parts with the XLX-C’s, providing a customer benefit for spares commonality and subsequent availability, the manufacturer added.

All vehicles are being manufactured at FET’s U.K. facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire.

Mark Ainsworth, FET’s DOF account manager said, “The four new ROVs, which now share so many common systems and components with one another, will bring a mix of smaller footprint benefits via the XLX-C as well as larger platform payload and stability advantages via the XLX Evo II, depending on the task at hand.”

Technology Offshore Energy Vehicle News Subsea

Related Offshore News

Vattenfall’s Aberdeen Bay Windfarm, where the Oasis Power Buoy aims to be installed - Image Supplied

Funding Granted for "World’s First" Vessel Charging...
©Floating Energy Allyance

Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for...


Trending Offshore News

(File photo: Hess Corp)

Guyana Aims to Reclaim 20% of Stabroek Block from...
Energy
© Remus Rigo / Adobe Stock

Romania Sees Black Sea Gas as 'Game Changer' for Region
Deepwater

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

FET to Deliver Four ROVs to DOF Subsea

FET to Deliver Four ROVs to DOF Subsea

TDI-Brooks Awarded Contract to Study Seabed Conditions for US Offshore Wind

TDI-Brooks Awarded Contract to Study Seabed Conditions for US Offshore Wind

Norway's January Oil, Gas Production Drops

Norway's January Oil, Gas Production Drops

Leviathan Field Partners Start Plans for Israeli Floating LNG Unit

Leviathan Field Partners Start Plans for Israeli Floating LNG Unit

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine