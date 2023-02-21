Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Guyana to Monitor Offshore Drilling Rigs, Potential Oil Spills from Space

February 21, 2023

This Maxar WorldView-3 image, collected January 15, 2022, shows offshore petroleum activity in the Guyanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). (Credit: Maxar Technologies)
This Maxar WorldView-3 image, collected January 15, 2022, shows offshore petroleum activity in the Guyanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). (Credit: Maxar Technologies)

Maxar Technologies, a provider of space solutions and geospatial intelligence, has secured a three-year contract with the government of Guyana, for the provision of environmental monitoring services for both offshore and terrestrial applications.

Maxar said Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will use its services and technology, which leverages Maxar’s very-high resolution optical satellites, to monitor drilling rigs for regulatory compliance and safety, and to identify potential spills.

Also, the Guyana Forestry Commission will combine several Maxar capabilities to track illegal deforestation, protect mangroves and safeguard the country’s biodiversity. 

Guyana has, over the past several years, become a deepwater oil and gas exploration and production hotspot, with ExxonMobil and its partners discovering around 11 billion barrels of oil in the Stabroek offshore block, and putting two FPSOs into production, with more to come in the coming years.

In the third quarter of 2022, ExxonMobil’s first two sanctioned offshore Guyana projects, Liza Phase 1 and Liza Phase 2, were producing above design capacity and achieved an average of nearly 360,000 barrels of oil per day.

A third project, Payara, is expected to start-up by the end of 2023, and a fourth project, Yellowtail, is expected to start-up in 2025. 

ExxonMobil expects Guyana’s oil production capacity to be more than one million barrels a day by the end of the decade.

 In this Maxar GeoEye-1 image collected March 10, 2022, a survey vessel conducts an active seismic survey in the Guyanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Maxar imagery is essential to maintain maritime situational awareness and to ensure regulatory compliance in Guyana’s EEZ. (Credit: Maxar Technologies)

Technology Energy Industry News Activity FPSO South America Floating Production Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

©DEME

DEME to Use Special Drilling Tech Again as It Wins Second...
Liza Unity FPSO is Exxon's second FPSO producing in the Starboek block after the Liza Destiny - Image credit: david templeton/MarineTraffic.com

Guyana's Oil Conference Starts as Exxon Mulls Adding More...


Trending Offshore News

(File photo: Hess Corp)

Guyana Aims to Reclaim 20% of Stabroek Block from...
Energy
© Remus Rigo / Adobe Stock

Romania Sees Black Sea Gas as 'Game Changer' for Region
Deepwater

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Canada's Suncor Energy Names Kruger as CEO

Canada's Suncor Energy Names Kruger as CEO

Guyana to Monitor Offshore Drilling Rigs, Potential Oil Spills from Space

Guyana to Monitor Offshore Drilling Rigs, Potential Oil Spills from Space

Eneti's Seajacks Lands New Jack-up Vessel Contract

Eneti's Seajacks Lands New Jack-up Vessel Contract

Argeo Searcher Conversion, Rigging Completed

Argeo Searcher Conversion, Rigging Completed

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine