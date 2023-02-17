Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Extends Charter for Island Offshore's Supply Vessel

February 17, 2023

The Norwegian oil and gas company Equinor has given a longer-term charter to the Island Commander offshore supply vessel.

The vessel, which is owned by Island Offshore, is currently on spot assignment for the same company.

The 2009-built offshore vessel will now stay on a charter with Equinor for another seven months. Equinor will have two two-month options to extend the contract further.

Island Offshore says that with this contract, it now has two offshore supply vessels and one walk-to-work vessel working for Equinor. Battery packs have been installed on all three vessels. 

In addition, Island Offshore said it was working with Equinor to assess the possibilities for modifying the LNG-powered vessel Island Crusader to use ammonia as fuel.

Earlier this week, Equinor chartered Havila Shipping's Havila Clipper platform supply vessel.

