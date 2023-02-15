Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Equinor Charters Havila Shipping's Platform Supply Vessel

February 15, 2023

Havila Clipper - Image by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite - Pexels
Havila Clipper - Image by Jan-Rune Smenes Reite - Pexels

Norwegian oil firm Equinor has chartered Havila Shipping's Havila Clipper platform supply vessel.

Havila Shipping said Wednesday that the contract was for six months. Equinor will have two 2-month extension options after the expiration of the six-month charter.

The 6-month contract will start in the second half of February as a direct continuation of the existing contract. Financial details were not disclosed.

The Havila Clipper is a Havyard 832 CD platform supply vessel built in Fjellstrand in 2011.

It is 80.40 meters long, with a 17.60-meter breadth, and a deck area of 805 m2. It can accommodate 25 persons.  

According to MarineTraffic.com, at the time of writing, the offshore supply vessel was in the Norwegian section of the North Sea, near the Deepsea Aberdeen drilling rig, which has a contract to drill at Equinor's Breidablikk development.

