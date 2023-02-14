Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Oil and Gas Industry Earned $4 Trillion in 2022, Says IEA Chief Birol

February 14, 2023

International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol - Credit: IEA (File photo)
International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol - Credit: IEA (File photo)

The global oil and gas industry's profits in 2022 jumped to some $4 trillion from an average of $1.5 trillion in recent years, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), Fatih Birol, said on Tuesday. 

Despite those profits, countries depending on oil and gas revenue should prepare to reduce their reliance on petroleum as demand is going to fall in the longer term, Birol told a conference in Oslo while speaking via video link. 

"Especially the countries in the Middle East have to diversify their economies. In my view, the COP28 (climate summit) could be an excellent milestone to change the destiny of the Middle East countries," Birol said.

 "You cannot anymore run a country whose economy is 90% reliant on oil and gas revenues because oil demand will go down," he added. 

This year's United Nations climate talks will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, a members of the OPEC group of oil producing countries. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Industry News Activity

Related Offshore News

©james_pintar / Adobe Stock

Talos Energy Completes EnVen Acquisition
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva - Credit: Palácio do Planalto - CC BY 2.0

Brazil Govt Will Promote Recovery in Shipbuilding, Oil &...

Insight

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Floating Wind to Drive U.S West Coast Port Developments

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Oil and Gas Industry Earned $4 Trillion in 2022, Says IEA Chief Birol

Oil and Gas Industry Earned $4 Trillion in 2022, Says IEA Chief Birol

Borr Drilling Adds 625 Days to Backlog with Hat-trick of Jack-up Rig Deals

Borr Drilling Adds 625 Days to Backlog with Hat-trick of Jack-up Rig Deals

Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Floating Energy Allyance Selects Ocean Infinity for Offshore Wind Farm Survey

Snøhvit Future: Aibel Wins EPCI Contract for Melkøya Plant Upgrades

Snøhvit Future: Aibel Wins EPCI Contract for Melkøya Plant Upgrades

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine