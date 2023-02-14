Østensjø Rederi to Manage, Operate Hyundai's Edda Fortis Flotel

After canceling its order for the vessel years ago, Østensjø Rederi has now announced that it will manage and operate the flotel Edda Fortis.

The Norwegian offshore vessel operator, through its subsidiary Edda Accommodation ordered the Edda Fortis from the Hyundai shipyard in 2013, with delivery at the time expected in June 2015.

However, in April 2016, Østensjø Rederi canceled the order, citing "extensive delays," and the ownership over the vessel was assumed by Hyundai Heavy Industries.

According to Østensjø Rederi statement on Tuesday, where it announced the deal to manage and operate the Edda Fortis, the 155-meter-long vessel is currently docked in South Korea, and the process of upgrading the vessel has begun.

The vessel, for years stacked in South Korea, is scheduled to enter service in the first quarter of 2024.

The Edda Fortis is a mono-hull flotel equipped with a telescopic motion-compensated gangway system that provides access to and from offshore installations.

Edda Fortis can accommodate 800 people in, as Østensjø Rederi puts it, a “home away from home.”

"We are proud to announce this addition to our fleet and to bring Edda Fortis into operation. Edda Fortis complements our fleet and strengthens our flotel segment. We look forward to continuing offering high-quality flotel services to our clients, says CEO of Østensjø Rederi Kristian Helland Vea.

Østensjø Rederi did not share details on the terms of the deal with Hyundai Heavy Industries.

Offshore Engineer has reached out to the company's CEO Vea, seeking further information on the deal's terms and length, and on the rationale to enter this agreement.

Østensjø Rederi currently has one offshore accommodation and service vessel in its fleet, the Edda Fides, delivered in 2011 by Astillero HJ Barreras Vigo. It can accommodate 600 people.