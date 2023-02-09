Gondan Shipyard Delivers Edda Boreas CSOV to Edda Wind

Norway-based offshore wind service vessel firm Edda Wind on Thursday took delivery of Edda Boreas CSOV from Gondan Shipyard. The vessel is the second of six sister vessels to be delivered from Gondan.

The commissioning service operation vessel will start installation of the motion-compensated gangway- and crane system after leaving the yard in Spain. After this, the vessel will start work at Dogger Bank wind farms in the UK in May, where it will remain for at least two years.

The CSOV Edda Boreas has been prepared for zero-emission operations with hydrogen as energy carrier in a Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept.

"This concept has been adopted by Edda Wind as it meets the company’s strict criteria for safe operation, logistic solutions and endurance. For example, this way of handling hydrogen on board avoids exposure to the safety risks that exist for several other green fuel solutions," Edda Wind said.

Edda Boreas is of Salt 0217 design and build number C490 from Gondan Shipbuilders in Spain. The vessel is 88.3 meters long with a beam of 19.7 meters. It can accommodate 120 people in "high-standard" cabins.

Edda Wind owns and operates two SOVs, “Edda Passat” and “Edda Mistral which are both on contract to Ørsted on wind farms in UK. Edda Wind is working to expand its fleet, which is expected to consist of 10 vessels by 2025.