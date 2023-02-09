Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Crowley Aims to Set Up Offshore Wind Terminal at Port Fourchon

February 9, 2023

© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

U.S. maritime and logistics company Crowley said it has made a deal that could see it lease and develop an offshore wind terminal in Louisiana's Port Fourchon.

The Right of First Refusal agreement was reached during Wednesday’s Greater Lafourche Port Commission (GLPC) Board Meeting in Cut Off, La.

The more than 40-acre site, encompassing over 2,200 linear feet of waterfront property, is expected to become the home of a purpose-driven offshore wind facility in the coming years. Located on Slip C, adjacent to Flotation Canal, the site is primed to help service the offshore wind marketplace in the Gulf of Mexico.

“We are thrilled to take the next step to welcome Crowley to Port Fourchon and our amazing slate of tenants and users,” GLPC Executive Director Chett Chiasson said. “Crowley’s forward-thinking vision aligns perfectly with our goals at the GLPC to further our role as a leading service supply port for all forms of energy, including wind.”

“We look forward to working with the Port Commission to consider the next steps in serving the wind energy needs and goals of Port Fourchon and its communities,” said Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Wind Services. “The port is strategically located to serve as a hub for the supply chain and transportation required to create clean, renewable wind energy. We are committed to a process that is collaborative to create a sustainable energy solution.”

Jacksonville, Fla. based Crowley, through its Crowley Wind Services arm, has already begun development and planning for wind services terminals in Massachusetts and California.

