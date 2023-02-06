Vela Drillship Starts Beacon Offshore Contract in U.S. GoM

Offshore drilling firm Diamond Offshore has informed that the Vela drillship has started its contract with Beacon Offshore.

"After recently completing operations for Woodside Energy, the Diamond Offshore-managed, Aquadrill-owned 7th Generation ultra-deepwater drillship Vela has now commenced a new contract in support of Beacon Offshore Energy’s 2023 development plans in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico," Diamond Offshore said in a social media post.

The Vela, previously known as the West Vela, is a sixth-generation drillship with operational history in the U.S Gulf of Mexico. It was built by Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea in 2013.

The rig is owned by Aquadrill - ex-Seadrill Partners - which recently agreed on a merger with Seadrill.

According to available info, the rig is set to remain on contract with Beacon until March 2023. After this, BP will take over the the drillship, and use it for drilling the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, too.

The rig will then return to Beacon Offshore starting in August 2023. This contract will run until the first quarter of 2024.











