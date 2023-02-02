Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ørsted Extends Edda Mistral SOV Charter

February 2, 2023

©Edda Wind
©Edda Wind

Norwegian offshore wind vessel owner Edda Wind has secured a one-year contract extension with Ørsted for its Edda Mistral vessel.

Since its delivery in 2018, the Service Operation Vessel (SOV) Edda Mistral has been operating for Ørsted at the Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom. The firm period expires at the end of August 2023. 

Ørsted has declared an option to extend the contract, in direct continuation, by 12 months until the end of August 2024 at a day rate subject to annual escalation.

“We are pleased that Ørsted has extended this contract beyond the 5 firm years and the confidence shown in Edda’s fleet and operation. We are delighted to continue our long-term relationship with Ørsted as a valued client of ours,” says Kenneth Walland, CEO of Edda Wind.

