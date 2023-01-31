Samsung Heavy Delivers LNG Pair for MISC

Seri Damai, Seri Daya join MISC LNG Carrier Fleet

MISC welcomed two of its latest new generation of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) carriers, Seri Damai and Seri Daya to its fleet of LNG carriers.

These 174,000 CBM LNG carriers were built for MISC by Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI), and upon their delivery, the new LNG carriers will be on long-term charters to ExxonMobil’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SeaRiver Maritime LLC (SRM) and will be managed by Eaglestar Shipmanagenent (S) Pte.Ltd.

“The delivery of Seri Damai and Seri Daya today, marks a strong start to the year and a significant milestone in MISC’s partnership with SeaRiver Maritime," said Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam, MISC’s President & Group Chief Executive Officer. “My appreciation goes out to our shipbuilder, Samsung Heavy Industries, in-house Project Management team from Eaglestar, Gas Assets & Solutions (GAS) Business team, Class Society ABS and all partners and collabora-tors involved in the safe construction of this state-of-the-art LNG carriers."

“The Seri Daya and Seri Damai represent another major milestone in the valued relationship between SeaRiver Maritime, MISC Berhad, and Samsung Heavy Industries Shipyard,” said Mr. Kostelnik, President & CEO of SeaRiver Maritime, Inc. “This is a step forward in supporting a net-zero future as we add modern, energy-efficient LNG carriers to support ExxonMobil’s growing LNG business.”

With the addition of Seri Damai and Seri Daya MISC now has 31 LNG carriers in its GAS Business, in addition to six Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) and two LNG Floating Storage Units (FSUs), which has a combined deadweight tonnage (dwt) capacity of over two million tons.

The ships feature advanced technology to cater to the growing needs for safe, reliable and energy-efficient solutions in the transportation of LNG. The LNG carriers have enhanced cargo tank insulation with the GTT Mark-III Flex PLUS cargo containment system which is designed to reduce the boil-off rate to 0.07% of cargo volume per day for improved efficiency.

Powered by WinGD X-DF propulsion, the vessels fulfill the IMO Tier-III emission requirements without any external exhaust gas after-treatment system. It also complies with the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) standard while the eco-efficient vessels are also certified with ENVIRO Notation, a voluntary adoption of integrating ABS re-quirements with international conventions for environmental protection.

Seri Damai and Seri Daya use the Samsung SVESSEL technology for enhanced safety and efficiency through remote monitoring of vessel performance and operations.