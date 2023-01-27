Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

New Petrobras CEO Says to Drive Energy Shift while Expanding Oil and Gas

January 27, 2023

© Caio / Adobe Stock
© Caio / Adobe Stock

The new chief executive of Petrobras told employees the oil company will drive Brazil's transition to renewable energy, while keeping its oil and gas expansion on track.

The first remarks by Jean Paul Prates as CEO, in a video to employees, mark a strategy shift for the state-run firm, which has spent the last few years divesting assets to focus on its most profitable offshore oil fields and boosting dividends.

Former senator Prates, who took over as CEO on Thursday after being selected by Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said the new outlook for Petrobras is the result of an urgent global demand to mitigate climate change.

"The size and trajectory of Petrobras means that it naturally occupies the role of major driver of Brazil's energy transition," Prates said in the video sent on late Thursday.

Still, he vowed that Petrobras will continue to excel in oil and gas production, while seeking new frontiers for exploration.

Prates cited a stretch of Brazil's northern coast as promising for both petroleum exploration and renewable energy.

"We will work so that Petrobras continues its journey in the oil and gas industry, but also walks new paths pursuing decarbonization, accelerating profitable diversification and a fair energy transition," he said in the video, which he shared.


(Reuters - Reporting by Peter Frontini and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Brad Haynes and Alexander Smith)

Energy Production South America

Related Offshore News

©Image by STÉFERSON FARIA/Petrobras

Petro Rio Set to Take Over Petrobras' Campos Basin Field...
©TechnipFMC (File image)

TechnipFMC Nets Substantial Subsea Services Deal with...


Trending Offshore News

©Hanohiki/AdobeStock

Busy Year Ahead for Offshore Drilling Rigs: Global...
Drilling
​​​Elliot Cheramie underway before the contact (left) and the oil and gas production platform EI-259A before the contact. (Sources: Cheramie Marine (left); Cox Operating (right))​​

Fatigue Led to OSV Striking GoM Production Platform -NTSB
Offshore

Insight

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

New Petrobras CEO Says to Drive Energy Shift while Expanding Oil and Gas

New Petrobras CEO Says to Drive Energy Shift while Expanding Oil and Gas

Aker BP Awards Edvard Grieg EPCI Contract to Moreld Apply

Aker BP Awards Edvard Grieg EPCI Contract to Moreld Apply

Ørsted and Eversource Bid for New Offshore Wind Farm in New York

Ørsted and Eversource Bid for New Offshore Wind Farm in New York

BP Spuds Exploration Well in Caspian Sea

BP Spuds Exploration Well in Caspian Sea

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine