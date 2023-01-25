Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cromarty Firth Port Wins Monopile Marshalling Deal for Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

January 25, 2023

Developers of the Moray West offshore wind farm in the UK have selected Invergordon port in the Cromarty Firth, Scotland, as the location for marshalling all 62 monopiles prior to installation as part of the Moray West offshore wind farm.  

The wind farm is being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50-50 joint venture owned by EDP Renewables and ENGIE.

"Moray West has signed a multi-million pound contract with Port of Cromarty Firth (POCF) to use the recently expanded facilities at Invergordon for this scope," Ocean Winds said.

According to the company, the monopiles will be some of the largest used in the sector to date with weights up to just under 2,000 tonnes. 

Offloading the monopiles from delivery vessels will be done using self-propelled modular transporters.  The monopiles will start to arrive in Invergordon in the second quarter of 2023, and installation should be completed about a year later.

The agreement to host Moray West will contribute to the pipeline of offshore wind projects using POCF facilities in the Cromarty Firth.   With two new berths and a 372-meter quayside, POCF’s Quay West development has one of the largest port laydown facilities of its kind in the UK, at more than 90,000 square meters. The £50 million facility was officially opened by HRH Princess Anne in the summer of 2021.

The Moray West monopiles will be installed by DEME Offshore's flagship vessel, Orion. DEME's jack-up vessel Apollo will install the transition pieces.

 Once fully operational, the Moray West wind farm will be able to power around 640,000 households in Scotland.

Ports Renewable Energy Coastal/Inland Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Credit: Crown Estate

Crown Estate Signs Deals for Six Offshore Wind Projects...
Kevin Murphy, Ocean Installer's CEO - Credit: Ocean Installer

Havfram Subsea Reclaims Ocean Installer Name after...


Trending Offshore News

Image for Illustration - ©HM Coastguard (file photo)

Update: UK North Sea Oil Worker Goes Missing from Drilling...
Energy
Credit: EEC (FIle Image)

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking...
Energy

Insight

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Two Energy Giants, Two Green Projects: One Double-booking in North Sea

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

EDG Wins Topside Modification Contract for Talos Energy's Ram Powell Platform

EDG Wins Topside Modification Contract for Talos Energy's Ram Powell Platform

Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder

Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder

Floating Wind: Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Partner Up with Italian Steel Maker

Floating Wind: Falck Renewables, BlueFloat Partner Up with Italian Steel Maker

Scana's PSW Technology Wins 3-year Mongstad Maintenance Services Deal with Equinor

Scana's PSW Technology Wins 3-year Mongstad Maintenance Services Deal with Equinor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine