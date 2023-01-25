Seajacks Jack-ups Win New Contracts, Extensions

Eneti said Thursday that its subsidiary Seajacks had signed two new contracts in northwest Europe.

Seajacks operates self-propelled jack-up vessels, which provide offshore installation services for offshore wind and oil and gas industries.

Eneti said that the new contracts are for between 75 and 102 days of employment for one of its NG2500-class vessels that will generate between approximately $5.7 million and $7.1 million of revenue in 2023.

Also, Eneti said that additional extensions were negotiated for another NG2500-class jack-up vessel, which will generate an additional EUR 2.9 million in revenue.

In addition, an existing contract for its NG14000X-class vessel has been extended, which has generated an additional EUR2.6 million of revenue, Eneti said.

Emanuele A. Lauro, Chairman and CEO, commented: “The higher rates achieved for our NG2500-class vessels reflect the rising demand for these assets, and the evolution from seasonal employment to year-round opportunities.”

The company did not share details on who the clients were or the scope of the projects.