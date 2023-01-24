Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Atlantica Shipping Adds Fourth PSV to Fleet

January 24, 2023

Credit:Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic.com
Credit:Gwenolé de KERMENGUY/MarineTraffic.com

Oslo-based offshore vessel owner Atlantica Shipping has taken delivery of its fourth platform supply vessel.

The company said in a social media post that it had expanded its fleet with the 2005 built UT 755L Atlantica Server.

The vessel, previously known as Energy Scout (according to the VesselsValue database), will be under technical management by Vestland Offshore.

According to the vessel's AIS, the 71.9-meter-long platform supplier with a 693-square-meter deck is currently in Aberdeen.

The Dina Scout, the Atlantica Provider, and the Atlantica Supplier are the other three offshore supply ships in Atlantica Shipping's fleet.

