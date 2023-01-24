Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Capricorn Energy Chair, CEO Step Down from Board

January 24, 2023

Leviathan platform offshore Israel - Credit: Noble Energy (File Photo)
Leviathan platform offshore Israel - Credit: Noble Energy (File Photo)

Capricorn Energy said on Tuesday that Nicoletta Giadrossi has stepped down from the board as chairperson with immediate effect, along with Chief Executive Officer Simon Thomson and three other directors. 

The British oil and gas producer said James Smith will remain the chief financial officer, with the intention of stepping down from his role as board director. 

Capricorn had previously scheduled meetings on Feb. 1, where its shareholders would cast votes on the proposed merger with Israel's NewMed Energy, a few hours ahead of voting on replacing seven directors following a proposal by activist investor Palliser. 

The British oil and gas firm said on Tuesday that it would postpone the NewMed vote to Feb. 22, while the meeting called by Palliser, which is also Capricorn's third-largest shareholder, will go ahead next Wednesday. 

Several of the company's shareholders and a couple of major proxy advisory firms have voiced their opposition or recommendations to oppose the Newmed deal in recent weeks. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Middle East Activity Europe Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

Leviathan platform offshore Israel - File photo; Noble Energy

NewMed Pressing Ahead with Capricorn Merger Ahead of Feb....
©glimpseofsweden

Ørsted Seeks Permits for 15 GW New Offshore Wind in Sweden


Trending Offshore News

Image for Illustration - ©HM Coastguard (file photo)

Update: UK North Sea Oil Worker Goes Missing from Drilling...
Energy
Credit: Jan Verhoog/MarineTraffic.com

UK Defense Ministry Buys Offshore Construction Vessel for...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Capricorn Energy Chair, CEO Step Down from Board

Capricorn Energy Chair, CEO Step Down from Board

Guyana in Talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on Offshore Oil Blocks

Guyana in Talks with Qatar, UK, UAE and India on Offshore Oil Blocks

Pemex Output Averages 1.856 Million Barrels Per Day in January, President Obrador says

Pemex Output Averages 1.856 Million Barrels Per Day in January, President Obrador says

Trinidad Weighs Direct Negotiations to Allocate Oil, Gas Areas

Trinidad Weighs Direct Negotiations to Allocate Oil, Gas Areas

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine