Red Rock Wins Offshore Crane Order in UAE

Norway-based offshore crane maker Red Rock said Monday it had received an order to deliver a 40t active-heave compensated offshore crane.

The crane will be delivered in the first quarter of 2023 from Red Rock's workshop in Poland. After the test, the crane will be shipped to the United Arab Emirates, Red Rock said, without sharing info on the client's identity.

"The new crane order shows that Red Rock is a trusted partner for critical mission equipment for vessel owners. The crane is custom designed with the telescopes extending 45 meters”, said Thomas Holte, Chief Commercial Officer, Red Rock.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Les Alizés

In other Red Rock-related news, early in January, the company successfully tested the first auxiliary crane in a series of three for Jan De Nul’s next-generation offshore installation vessel, Les Alizés.

The crane is custom designed for this vessel with a short main jib and telescopic function on the knuckle jib.

In the parked position, the footprint of the crane is minimal, and there will be more available deck space onboard for mission equipment for offshore wind.

The crane SWL is 40t and the maximum reach is 30 meters. The crane is equipped with personnel lift, constant tension, and active heave compensation.

As previously reported, Jan De Nul last week said that Les Alizés had sailed away from the CMHI Haimen Shipyard in China and is currently heading for Europe.

The vessel was delivered by the shipyard on January 16 and departed Thursday, January 19.

Les Alizés is designed for loading, transporting, lifting, and installing offshore wind turbine foundations.





