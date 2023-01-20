SSE Renewables Taps Bureau Veritas for Irish Offshore Wind Farm Certification

Bureau Veritas has been awarded the project certification of Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2, off the east coast of Ireland at Arklow, Co. Wicklow, following a competitive tender process.

SSE Renewables, the owner of the project, will invest up to €2.5 billion to deliver the project, which is targeting operation in 2028.

The company is planning to install up to 62 wind turbines and two offshore substation platforms as part of the project.

Once operational, it will generate up to 800 MW of electricity, enough to power almost 850,000 households. According to SSE Renewables, the wind farm will also offset around 830 million kilos of carbon emissions annually.

Bureau Veritas will be responsible for providing project certification during the design phase covering the wind turbines, foundations, towers, and substations according to international standards.

Delivery of the Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 project will contribute to the Irish Government’s climate action target of 7 GW of offshore wind by 2030. The project, which is one of the first tranches of Irish projects to be developed, was recently awarded a Maritime Area Consent (MAC).

The project also holds consents for its Onshore Grid Infrastructure (OGI) and Operations and Maintenance Facility (OMF) at South Dock, Arklow Harbour.