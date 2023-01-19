Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

IEA's Birol Expects Tighter Energy Markets in 2023

January 19, 2023

International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol - Credit: IEA (File photo)
International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol - Credit: IEA (File photo)

International Energy Agency (IEA) head Fatih Birol said on Thursday that energy markets could be tighter in 2023, adding he hoped prices would not rise further in order to ease the pressure on energy-importing developing countries.

"I wouldn't be too relaxed about the markets, and 2023 may well be a year where we see tighter markets than some colleagues may think," IEA Executive Director Birol said in an interview with the Reuters Global Markets Forum in Davos. 

Brent crude futures were last down 84 cents, or 1%, to $84.14 a barrel at 0710 GMT. 

Two Gulf OPEC+ producers, UAE energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei and Saudi Aramco chief Amin Nasser, have said this week  they see oil markets as balanced. 

Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos that even though currently there was no tightness in the market, there were uncertainties to watch out for, namely Chinese demand and Russian supply. 

"If (the) Chinese economy rebounds this year, which many financial institutions expect, then we may see demand to be very strong and put pressure on the markets," he said. 

On Russia, Birol said there were many question marks over its ability to export because of Western sanctions, but also longer term because of its own challenges. 

International firms that had helped Russian oilfields become productive have all left, he said.

"Looking a bit longer term, I believe Russia's oil industry will face huge challenges." 

The IEA overestimated the impact of Western sanctions on Russian oil export volumes at the start of the Ukraine invasion by a wide margin, saying oil markets could lose as much as 3 million barrels per day. 

Birol said Russian oil exports seemed to be more "resilient" than predicted at the beginning of last year, but that they were correct in terms of "the direction of travel". 

"Russia’s oil exports are declining now, as we have forecasted, and will decline further in the first quarter of this year and beyond," he said, adding that Russian crude and products would continue to bought in Asia, specifically in India and in China.

On Russian product price caps which may come into effect next month, Birol said he was concerned about diesel supply. 

"It looks a bit more complicated, and I hope that it will not lead to challenges and tightness in the product markets especially for diesel."

 


 (Editing by Alexander Smith)

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Production Asia

Related Offshore News

Floating Production Unit at Chevron's IDD project (Photo: Chevron)

Indonesia's 2022 Oil, Gas Lifting Below Target, but...
Inpex's Ichthys Explorer platform offshore Australia - Credit: Matthew WrightMarineTraffic.com

Japan's Inpex to Ramp up LNG Output, Sales, CEO Says


Trending Offshore News

Image 2a (left) – Damaged chain link perimeter skirt on southwest corner of helipad Image 2b (right) – Portion of a main rotor blade found on the deck below the helipad - Credit: NTSB

NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Offshore Platform...
Offshore
©douglas davidsonEyeEm/AdobeStock

UK North Sea Oil Giant to Cut Jobs Due to Windfall Tax
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

IEA's Birol Expects Tighter Energy Markets in 2023

IEA's Birol Expects Tighter Energy Markets in 2023

Samsung Heavy, MISC to Build Floating CO2 Storage Units

Samsung Heavy, MISC to Build Floating CO2 Storage Units

Hoegh Pens 10-year FSRU Charter Deal with Germany

Hoegh Pens 10-year FSRU Charter Deal with Germany

Eolus, PNE Partner Up to Develop 1GW Offshore Wind Farm in Latvia

Eolus, PNE Partner Up to Develop 1GW Offshore Wind Farm in Latvia

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine