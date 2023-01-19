Hoegh Pens 10-year FSRU Charter Deal with Germany

Höegh LNG said Thursday it had signed a binding 10-year charter with the German government for the supply of the floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) Hoegh Gannet.

The FSRU vessel will be based at the Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH-run Elbehafen LNG project in Brunsbüttel.

The Elbehafen LNG project is developed by RWE and its subsidiary Elbehafen LNG in close cooperation with its partners, Höegh LNG.

"We are proud to sign the second contract with the Federal Government of Germany for the new LNG import terminal in Brunsbüttel and look forward to starting operations together with RWE and the other partners." said Erik Nyheim, the President & CEO of Höegh LNG.

Höegh Esperanza

Earlier in January, Uniper brought Germany’s first full cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the new LNG terminal, operated by Uniper, in Wilhelmshaven.



The LNG ship Maria Energy, owned by Tsakos Energy Navigation was loaded in Calcasieu Pass, USA, at the liquefaction facility of the LNG supplier Venture Global Calcasieu Pass, LLC, on December 19, 2022.



The Uniper LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven was opened on December 17, 2022. Via the Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) Höegh Esperanza, Germany's first FSRU, about five billion cubic meters of natural gas can be landed in Germany per year.

Germany is working to build its LNG regasification capacity using FSRUs in order to cut its reliance on Russian gas.