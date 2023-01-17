Kraken Update Progress on Subsea Laser Scanner Service Activities

Kraken Robotics' SeaVision 3D underwater laser scanning technology is primarily used in assisting the offshore energy sector to acquire quality subsea asset integrity information. Specific examples include providing measurements to help clients avoid unscheduled interruption of production and enabling reverse engineering of damaged subsea equipment to enable repairs in-place.

During several recent offshore deployments, Kraken’s SeaVision technology has shown that as-built 3D dimensions of installed subsea structures differ from their existing documentation, especially when servicing aging assets.

In 2022, Kraken acquired over 10 terabytes of subsea data for offshore oil and gas and renewable energy customers across several countries including Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Nigeria, Norway, and Poland. Applications included anode volumetric measurements for offshore wind farms, mooring chain inspection for offshore oil and gas infrastructure, and subsea metrology services. In 2022, SeaVision services have delivered over 100 3D models and metrology for offshore wind and oil & gas clients.





Kraken is continuing the commercialization of a unique, non-contact SeaVision Mooring Chain Inspection Tool (MCIT). This tool can be used to support existing offshore oil and gas inspection requirements, as well as upcoming offshore wind inspection requirements by providing millimetric accuracy 3D digital twins of critical subsea infrastructure. The SeaVision MCIT is designed to help reduce the cost of mooring chain inspections, as Kraken has also developed extensive data analytics capabilities to process mooring chain data efficiently into corrosion and dimensional measurements requirements for mooring integrity analysis.





In 2023, Kraken’s SeaVision technology will be certified for DNV class inspections as well as accreditation of performance as per ISO standards.





In 2022, Kraken developed automated calibration, measurement and report generation tools as well as a real-time workflow based on deep learning which enables automatic structural tracking and measurement of mooring chains. These tools have reduced the turn-around of models and measurements by a factor of ten times.



Figure 3: 3D Volumetric Corrosion Assessment (above) and Ultra-High Dynamic Range Model (below) of Mooring Chain Segments. Image courtesy Kraken Robotics