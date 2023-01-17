Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Abu Dhabi: Technip Energies, Partners Win Hail & Ghasha Gas Project Work

January 17, 2023

Hail & Ghasha concessions (Image by ADNOC - the image has been cropped)
Hail & Ghasha concessions (Image by ADNOC - the image has been cropped)

Technip Energies, leading a joint venture composed of Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont S.p.A. (TST JV), has secured a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) related to the onshore facilities for the Hail and Ghasha gas development project in Abu Dhabi, UAE

The PCSA phase comes after Technip Energies successfully finished an updated Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for the whole project. 

This next phase covers early project activities for onshore facilities, such as initial detailed engineering and procurement services of critical long-lead items. 

The PCSA scope of work also includes the preparation of an open book Cost estimate for the project delivery of the onshore scope, which will be considered part of the ADNOC's final investment decision-making process.

Middle East Engineering Industry News Activity Construction

Related Offshore News

©Marco Polo Marine

Marco Polo Marine Partners Up with S. Korean Firms for...
©Dragados Offshore

Offshore Wind: Amprion Taps Siemens Energy, Dragados for...


Trending Offshore News

Stena Forth drillship - Credit: GIBFRAN46/MarineTraffic.com

Eni, Chevron Strike Gas In Egyptian East Med
Industry News
©MODEC

Exxon Set to Order Fifth Guyana FPSO, Sizing up More...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Archer Could Buy Baker Hughes' Coil Tubing and Pumping Business in the UK

Archer Could Buy Baker Hughes' Coil Tubing and Pumping Business in the UK

Crowley, ESVAGT to Build Service Operation Vessel for U.S. Offshore Wind Ops

Crowley, ESVAGT to Build Service Operation Vessel for U.S. Offshore Wind Ops

Big Oil's Good Times Set to Roll on After Record 2022 Profits

Big Oil's Good Times Set to Roll on After Record 2022 Profits

Mainprize Offshore Equips Fleet with Reygar's Vessel Monitoring System

Mainprize Offshore Equips Fleet with Reygar's Vessel Monitoring System

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine