Abu Dhabi: Technip Energies, Partners Win Hail & Ghasha Gas Project Work

Technip Energies, leading a joint venture composed of Samsung Engineering and Tecnimont S.p.A. (TST JV), has secured a Pre-Construction Services Agreement (PCSA) related to the onshore facilities for the Hail and Ghasha gas development project in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The PCSA phase comes after Technip Energies successfully finished an updated Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for the whole project.

This next phase covers early project activities for onshore facilities, such as initial detailed engineering and procurement services of critical long-lead items.

The PCSA scope of work also includes the preparation of an open book Cost estimate for the project delivery of the onshore scope, which will be considered part of the ADNOC's final investment decision-making process.