Offshore Wind: Allseas Wins Deal to Install HVDC Converter Station in UK North Sea

January 12, 2023

Offshore installation services firm Allseas has won a transport and installation contract as part of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas offshore wind project offshore Norfolk, UK.

Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy will provide grid connection infrastructure for the Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farm.

On December 15, 2022, Aker Solutions awarded Allseas with the transport and installation contract for the Boreas high voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station.

Located 47 kilometers off the Norfolk coast and with a capacity of 1.4 GW, Norfolk Boreas is the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone.

Allseas also has transport and installation options for two similar HVDC platforms for the neighboring Norfolk Vanguard wind farm, pending an investment decision by Vattenfall.

The Wind Zone will produce enough renewable electricity to power around 4.6 million households and save around six million tonnes of CO² when fully operational.

The three platforms – Boreas, Vanguard East and Vanguard West – will house HVDC conversion technology. Topsides weights are between 10,000 and 11,300 tonnes, with the jackets weighing about 3000 tonnes.

Allseas' Pioneering Spirit vessel will install the Boreas platform in 2026.

