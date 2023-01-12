Aker BP in Drilling, Well Alliances with Noble Corp, Odfjell Drilling, Halliburton

The Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP said Thursday it had entered into drilling and wells alliance agreements with offshore drilling firms Noble Corporation, Odfjell Drilling, and oilfield services giant Halliburton.

The jack-up rig alliance comprises Noble, Halliburton, and Aker BP. The semi-submersible drilling rig alliance comprises Odfjell Drilling, Halliburton and Aker BP. Aker BP signed new agreements for both alliances with a five-year contract term on Wednesday, January 11.

“In Aker BP, we strongly believe that we create more value for all parties through deeper and longer relations with key strategic partners. In Drilling and Wells we now look back on five years of mutual trust and collaboration in the Jack-up and Semi rig alliances. Together, we deliver continuous world-class performance, and through these years we have kept on drilling more cost-effective and better wells. This means that a robust structure and model is in place,” states CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik in Aker BP.



Aker BP said that the two rig alliances have delivered more than 100 wells, drilled over 450 kilometres, carried out almost 80 completions and 35 plug and abandonment operations during the first alliance period.

In December 2022, Aker BP filed field development plans (PDOs) to the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy with total investments of more than NOK 200 billion ($around $20 billion) in real terms.

"This represents one of the largest private investments in Europe. The rig alliances will be essential in delivering the project portfolio," Aker BP said.

The rigs

Aker BP said that the renewed framework agreement contains underlying commitments to the jack-up rig alliance for the offshore drilling rigs Noble Integrator and Noble Invincible.

For the Semi Alliance, Odfjell Drilling's Deepsea Nordkapp is contracted to end of 2024 with option to further extend the contract.

The Deepsea Stavanger semi-submersible drilling rig is joining the Aker BP rig fleet in 2025 for a five-year contract. These rigs are planned to be deployed on the upcoming Aker BP PDO projects and are thus subject to governmental and license approvals.

Underlying commitments to both rig alliances are five-year frame agreements with Halliburton for well construction and service activities.



