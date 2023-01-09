Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Russia's Sakhalin-1 Close to Full Oil Production after Exxon Exit

January 9, 2023

©Sakhalin - 1 (File image)
©Sakhalin - 1 (File image)

Russia has restored oil output at its Sakhalin-1 project after struggling with production following the exit of its previous operator Exxon Mobil Corp due to sanctions, an industry source said.

Oil output from Russia's Sakhalin-1 project has recovered to 140,000-150,000 barrels per day (bpd), about 65% of the capacity and will soon hit full level of about 220,000 bpd, an industry source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Sakhalin-1 output collapsed after Exxon issued force majeure and abandoned the offshore project due to Western sanctions.

Western countries and their allies imposed various sanctions on Russia after Moscow sent its troops to Ukraine for a "special military operation" in February last year. Moscow retaliated by blocking foreign investors' assets, seizing them in some cases.

Oil output of Sakhalin-1 is expected to reach near the peak level of about 200,000-220,000 bpd in "three to four weeks,"  said the source, who declined to be named as he is not authorized to speak to media.

Russia has established a new entity, managed by a Rosneft subsidiary, that owns investor's rights in Sakhalin-1 after the exit of ExxonMobil.

Russia last year approved requests of India's ONGC Videsh, the overseas investment arm of state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and Sakhalin Oil and Gas Development Co (SODECO), a consortium of Japanese firms, to retain their 20% and 30% stake respectively, in the project.

This source said the new entity, in which Indian and Japanese investors have a stake, had sought views from the partners on new ways to operate the project.

This source also said India's ONGC is unlikely to get any parcel of Sokol crude, produced from Sakhalin-1, in this fiscal year to March 2023.

Rosneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nidhi Verma; editing by David Evans)

Energy Industry News Activity Production Asia Pacific

Related Offshore News

©RWE

Equinor, RWE Partner on Major Hydrogen Projects
Credit:think4photop/AdobeStock

Oil Set to End Turbulent 2022 With Second Annual Gain


Trending Offshore News

©NA/MarineTraffic.com

Dolphin Drilling Wins More Work in Nigeria for 1974-built...
Drilling
Petrojarl Knarr - Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, Drydocks to Upgrade Petrojarl Knarr FPSO...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

ExxonMobil Wins Exploration Rights Offshore Egypt

ExxonMobil Wins Exploration Rights Offshore Egypt

Philippines' Supreme Court Voids 2005 South China Sea Oil & Gas Exploration Deal

Philippines' Supreme Court Voids 2005 South China Sea Oil & Gas Exploration Deal

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine