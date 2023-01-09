Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Baker Hughes Appoints Ramaswamy as EVP of Industrial & Energy Technology Branch

January 9, 2023

Ganesh Ramaswamy - Credit: Baker Hughes

Oilfield services giant Baker Hughes has appointed Ganesh Ramaswamy as executive vice president (EVP) of the Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) business segment, effective Jan. 16. 

"Ramaswamy’s appointment is another step in the company’s strategic  transformation – announced in September 2022 – to simplify its operations, enhance profitability, and drive growth in the rapidly evolving energy and industrial markets," Baker Hughes said.

"Ramaswamy brings more than 25 years of diversified experience across industrial  sectors. He most recently served as president of Global Services for  Johnson Controls, where he led the multinational conglomerate’s  transformation in digital services and drove significant year-over-year  growth in services and sustainability solutions. Ramaswamy previously  held multiple business leadership roles in Danaher, a diversified  manufacturer of industrial products and services, as well as holding  product and general management roles for multiple international  companies," the company said of the new EVP of the Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) business segment effective

"Ganesh is a proven business leader, and his  appointment is another deliberate action to accelerate our strategy to  ensure Baker Hughes is further strengthened for future growth,” said Lorenzo Simonelli, chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes. “I am looking  forward to his unique perspectives as we continue to strengthen the IET to capitalize on new growth within energy and industrial markets. Ganesh’s global and diversified experience will be critical as we position our  entire portfolio to deliver differentiated solutions to address the  energy trilemma – balancing energy security, sustainability, and  affordability.”

With Ramaswamy’s appointment, Rod Christie, EVP  of IET, will be moving to a strategic adviser role before departing the company in the second quarter of 2023.

"I would like to thank  Rod personally and professionally for his many years of service to the company,” said Simonelli. “He has been integral to our leadership in the LNG and natural gas markets and as a driving force for our world-class  technologies and services. He has played a critical role in establishing IET, developing a strategic portfolio of energy transition technologies for growth, setting the foundations for a new integrated IET Digital offering, and championing the culture to achieve it. Rod has also shown  exceptional stewardship delivering business continuity and supporting  our employees through the COVID-19 pandemic. We wish him well on his  future endeavors.”

