Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Britain Produced Record Amount of Wind Power in 2022

January 6, 2023

A wind turbine at Hornsea 2 (File photo: Orsted)
A wind turbine at Hornsea 2 (File photo: Orsted)

Britain’s wind farms contributed a record 26.8% of the country’s electricity in 2022 although gas-fired power plants remained the biggest source of power, National Grid data showed on Friday.

Britain has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 which will require a huge scale-up of renewable power generation such as wind and solar.

The share of wind power in Britain’s electricity mix last year was up from 21.8% in 2021, the data showed, as more wind projects came online. The world’s largest offshore wind farm, Hornsea 2 off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, became fully operational in August 2022.

The wind farm can generate enough electricity to power around 1.4 million homes.

Britain’s gas-fired power plants produced 38.5% of the country’s electricity last year, up from 37.8% in 2021, the data showed. The rise came as the country imported less electricity, with imports making up 5.5% of the total down from 10.3% in 2021.

Britain typically imports electricity from France but this year issues with France’s nuclear fleet mean the European country which traditionally was a large exporter of power, turned a net importer in 2022.


(Reuters)

Technology Offshore Energy Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind EuropeOffshore Wind

Related Offshore News

A shot of turbines on the Hornsea 2 wind farm - Credit: Neptune Energy

North Sea Project Launched to Explore Powering Integrated...
Credit: Van Oord (File Image)

Keel Laid for Van Oord's Offshore Wind Turbine...


Trending Offshore News

A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
Technology
Deepwater Invictus (Credit: MD/MarineTraffic.com)

Transocean Lands $488M in Contracts for Five Offshore...
Energy

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

$3 Billion Forecast to be Invested in New Anchor Handlers to Meet Floating Wind Demand

$3 Billion Forecast to be Invested in New Anchor Handlers to Meet Floating Wind Demand

Dana Petroleum Extends Island Innovator for UK Drilling Program

Dana Petroleum Extends Island Innovator for UK Drilling Program

The Top 10 Offshore Wind Energy Trends to Watch in 2023

The Top 10 Offshore Wind Energy Trends to Watch in 2023

Venezuela's Oil Exports Fall in Spite of Iranian Assist

Venezuela's Oil Exports Fall in Spite of Iranian Assist

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine