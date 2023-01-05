Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Keppel O&M to Build Offshore Wind Substation for APAC Project

January 5, 2023

Image for illustration only- Credit: twixter/AdobeStock
Image for illustration only- Credit: twixter/AdobeStock

Singapore's Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) said Thursday it had won a contract worth around S$130 million (~$97 million) to build an offshore wind substation. 

The company did not say who the client was, apart from describing it as "an international renewable energy company."

Keppel O&M will be responsible for the engineering, procurement, construction, testing, and commissioning of the complete substation. 

The offshore substation will have a capacity of 600 MW and is scheduled to be completed in 2025. When completed,  it will be deployed in an offshore wind site in the Asia Pacific region. 

Tan Leong Peng, Managing Director (New Energy/Business), Keppel O&M, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our track record in offshore wind solutions. As we extend our footprint and deepen our expertise in the offshore renewables industry, Keppel O&M is well-placed to support the growing demand for offshore wind solutions and contribute towards the global energy transition.”

Keppel O&M, which in 2021 said it would exit the offshore drilling rig building business, is strengthening its foothold across the value chain of offshore renewables. 

The company is currently building a HVDC converter station for offshore wind farms in the German part of the North Sea, two offshore substations for an offshore wind farm, and the Charybdis - the first Jones Act-compliant wind turbine installation vessel in the United States. In 2021, it delivered two OSS projects, which are now operational in Taiwan.

 

