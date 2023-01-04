North Sea Crude: Forties Unchanged as Mercuria Offers Cargoes

North Sea Forties crude oil differentials were unchanged on Wednesday as Mercuria offered cargoes while BP withdrew one, all above Forties' current assessed value.

Platts window

Indications are on a free-on-board (FOB) basis unless marked as cost, insurance and freight (CIF) or delivered at place (DAP).

Forties: Mercuria offered two cargoes CIF Rotterdam for Jan. 28-22 and Jan. 25-29 at dated Brent plus $1.55, roughly equivalent to minus 39 cents on an FOB basis, according to Reuters calculations.

Forties: BP withdrew an offer for a cargo at dated Brent minus 60 cents, loading Jan. 22-24.





(Reuters - Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by David Goodman)