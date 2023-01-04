Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
North Sea Crude: Forties Unchanged as Mercuria Offers Cargoes

January 4, 2023

(Photo: BP)
(Photo: BP)

North Sea Forties crude oil differentials were unchanged on Wednesday as Mercuria offered cargoes while BP withdrew one, all above Forties' current assessed value.

Platts window
Indications are on a free-on-board (FOB) basis unless marked as cost, insurance and freight (CIF) or delivered at place (DAP).

Forties: Mercuria offered two cargoes CIF Rotterdam for Jan. 28-22 and Jan. 25-29 at dated Brent plus $1.55, roughly equivalent to minus 39 cents on an FOB basis, according to Reuters calculations.

Forties: BP withdrew an offer for a cargo at dated Brent minus 60 cents, loading Jan. 22-24.    


(Reuters - Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by David Goodman)

Europe Oil

