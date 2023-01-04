Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Chevron Awards 12-month Extension for Shelf Drilling's Jack-up Rig in Angola

January 4, 2023

Credit: Gautam Gulvadi/MarineTraffic.com
Credit: Gautam Gulvadi/MarineTraffic.com

Offshore drilling firm Shelf Drilling said Wednesday it had won a one-year contract extension for its Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig.

The contract is a direct continuation of its current contract for drilling operations offshore Angola. The jack-up rig now has a firm contract until November 2024.

While the company did not say who the client was, its fleet status report issued in November and previous information show that the client is Chevron's Angola subsidiary, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company.

Financial details of the contract were not shared.

The Shelf Drilling Tenacious is a Baker Marine Pacific 375 rig built in 2007 and last upgraded in 2022. It can accommodate 150 people. 

The maximum water depth in which the rig can operate is 375 feet (114.3 meters), with its maximum drilling depth being 30,000 feet (9144 meters).




Energy Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Shallow Water Drilling Rigs

