Weatherford Names Mitra EVP and CFO

January 3, 2023

Oilfield services company Weatherford has appointed Arun Mitra as the Company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining Weatherford, Mitra served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Mitsubishi Power Americas Inc., a power generation and energy storage solutions specialist.

Before that, he held various finance leadership roles within Siemens in the US and Germany during a 14-year career with progressively increasing responsibilities, including as global business unit Chief Financial Officer in energy services, as well as seven years with PwC and KPMG in India and US.

New Weatherford CFO Mitra said: "It’s exciting to join an organization that has come so far in such a short amount of time. I look forward to advancing the company’s strategic direction as part of the executive leadership team and continuing the work to improve financial performance.”

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, also commented, “I am pleased to welcome Arun to the One Weatherford executive team. With his expertise in driving profitable growth, streamlining operations, and leading in the energy transition, I have every confidence he will create tremendous value for Weatherford.”

