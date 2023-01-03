Greencoat Renewables Buys Stake in German Offshore Wind Farm

Greencoat Renewables has agreed to buy 22.5% of the Butendiek offshore wind farm in Germany from Marguerite Pantheon.

The wind farm is located in Germany's exclusive economic zone in the North Sea and consists of 80 Siemens Gamesa 3.6 MW turbines that have been operational since 2015.

Butendiek benefits from a fixed-price FiT until December 2023. After this period, the project benefits from a floor price for the electricity sold until December 2035, providing the opportunity for exposure to the emerging European Corporate PPA market, Greencoat Renewable said.

Separately, Greencoat Renewables said it had completed the acquisition of the 25MW Taghart wind farm in Ireland as well as the 45MW Kokkoneva wind farm in Finland.