Edda Wind's New CSOV Launched in Spain

On Christmas Eve, Spanish shipyard Gondan Shipbuilders inaugurated the Commissioning Service Operation vessel (CSOV) C491, built for Edda Wind.The new ship is a CSOV of similar design as the other six vessels being built at Gondan.

These eight vessels, along with the two SOVs being built at Astilleros Balenciaga, comprise Edda Wind's expansion program, with all vessels planned for delivery by 2025.

All eight vessels will be able to run on a hydrogen-based propulsion system based on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept.

These vessels will join a total fleet of ten vessels and serve as mother vessels for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines.

The CSOVs are 88.3 in length and can accommodate 120 persons in total while the two SOVs can accommodate 60 persons. All units have high-standard cabins and common areas.