Natural Gas Exports from Indonesia to Vietnam Targeted for 2026

December 23, 2022

Indonesia aims to export natural gas to Vietnam starting in 2026 from the Tuna offshore block located near the Indonesian and Vietnamese maritime border, the country's energy minister said on Friday. 

Southeast Asia's biggest economy may deliver 100 to 150 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through a gas pipeline from the Tuna block operated by Harbour Energy, energy minister Arifin Tasrif told reporters. 

The Tuna offshore field, with around 100 million barrels of oil equivalent, was discovered in April 2014, the company's website shows.

 (Reuters -Reporting by Bernadette Christina, Editing by Louise Heavens)

