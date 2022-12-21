DOF Subsea Nets Construction Support Gig at Brownfield Project Off Malaysia

Subsea services firm DOF Subsea said Wednesday it had secured a construction support contract at a brownfield expansion project in Malaysia.

DOF Subsea will provide services related to riser and spool installation, including air and saturation diving.

The company did not say who the client was, nor did it share the financial value of the contract.

The contract includes services for project management, engineering, procurement, transportation, and installation. The work should be completed during the second quarter of 2023.

"The project will utilise the DSV Skandi Singapore, which, with an in-built saturation diving system and 140Te AHC crane, is ideally suited to these operations," DOF Subsea said.