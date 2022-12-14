Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MOL's Gašo to Join OMV as New Executive Board Member for Energy

December 14, 2022

Berislav Gašo - ©OMV
 Austrian company OMV appointed Berislav Gašo (48) as the new Executive Board Member responsible for its Energy segment. 

Gašo has accepted the appointment. He will assume the position with effect from March 1, 2023. The appointment spans a three-year period, with an option to extend by two years, subject to mutual consent.

Berislav Gašo is currently the Executive Vice President for Exploration & Production (E&P) of the MOL Group. 

Before that, he held various management functions in the MOL Group, encompassing E&P and Finance, as well as at INA, a company held by MOL Group since 2008. Before joining MOL, Berislav Gašo was a junior partner at McKinsey & Company.

Reinhard Florey, OMV Chief Financial Officer, will assume responsibility for the Energy segment on an interim basis effective January 1, 2023, until Berislav Gašo takes the seat as Executive Board Member.

Mark Garrett, Chairman of the OMV Supervisory Board: “OMV’s Energy segment is one of the key drivers for its transformation set under its new strategy towards 2030. 

"The focus of this segment will increasingly be on renewable energies such as geothermal and tapping subsurface capabilities to develop a carbon capture solutions business. I am delighted to bring onboard a seasoned energy expert like Berislav Gašo, with an extensive international experience with large-scale transformation programs, who most recently held E&P responsibility for 13 countries.”

