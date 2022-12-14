Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Noble Corp. Wins $50M Contract for Jack-up Rig in UK North Sea

December 14, 2022

©Noble Corp.
©Noble Corp.

BP has awarded the offshore drilling company Noble Corp. a one-year drilling and plugging & abandonment services contract in the UK sector of the North Sea. 

The contract, for which Noble Corp. will deploy the ultra-harsh environment Noble Innovator (ex-Maersk Innovator) jack-up rig, is set to begin in May 2023.

The firm contract value is around $50 million. BP will have the option to extend the charter for another year, with a potential contract value of around $58 million.

"We are grateful for BP entrusting us with this campaign and the opportunity it presents to continue building our relationship,” says Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing & Contracts, Noble.

The Noble Innovator is currently operating in the UK North Sea. Before starting the contract with BP, the rig will have to go through a special periodic survey after its current contract is over.

The 2003-built jack-up rig is currently on contract with Harbour Energy. This contract is set to expire in February 2023.
 

Drilling North Sea Activity Europe Decommissioning Plugging and Abandonment UKCS

