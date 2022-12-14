Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NES to Install Battery Package on Volstad's Grand Canyon II Vessel

December 14, 2022

Credit: NES
Norwegian Electric Systems (NES) has signed a contract with Norwegian offshore vessel owner Volstad Maritime to supply a battery pack and related control system for battery charging for Volstad's Grand Canyon II offshore construction vessel.

NES, a subsidiary of HAV Group, has not disclosed the value of the contract.

The Grand Canyon II's battery pack will be placed in a container below the deck. This can be less expensive than building a separate room for the batteries.

The contract comes a month after NES secured a deal to install an identical battery system on Volstad's Grand Canyon III vessel.

Similar to the Grand Canyon III, which is its sister vessel, the Grand Canyon II is 127.5 meters long and 25 meters wide.

The Grand Canyon II, which sports a 250-ton offshore crane, is on a firm charter with the U.S.-based offshore services firm Helix Energy Solutions. The charter runs until the end of 2027.

It is a DP3 multi-role construction support vessel with a moonpool, two 3,000-meter-rated 250-hp UHD ROVs, integrated ROV deck space, and removable bulwarks. With clear deck areas up to 1,650 m2, the vessel can be used for subsea construction, inspection, repair, & maintenance (IRM), and offshore renewable energy activities.

