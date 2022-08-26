Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Helix Wins Offshore Decommissioning Work in Thailand

August 26, 2022

Grand Canyon II - Credit: Ove P Olsen/MarineTraffic.com
Grand Canyon II - Credit: Ove P Olsen/MarineTraffic.com

Helix Robotics Solutions has won a 180-day contract by a local Thailand contractor to perform decommissioning services using the subsea construction vessel Grand Canyon II.

The company, a robotics branch of the Helix Energy Solutions Group, said the client would have an option to extend the contract further.

The contract scope of work includes DP3 vessel services, crane support, and ROV services in connection with subsea well abandonment and decommissioning operations in multiple Thailand offshore fields and is scheduled to begin in the late fourth quarter of 2022.

The Grand Canyon II is a DP3 multi-role construction support vessel equipped with a 250 MT AHC subsea crane, moonpool, two 3,000m rated 250hp UHD ROVs, integrated ROV deck space and removable bulwarks. With clear deck areas up to 1,650 m2, she is well suited for subsea construction, Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (IRM) and offshore renewables activities, the company said.

The Grand Canyon II has been under long-term charter with Helix since 2015, and recently signed a five-year charter extension that runs from January 2023 through the end of 2027. Most recently, it was working offshore Taiwan on renewable energy and wind farm construction work.

Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Asia Decommissioning Plugging and Abandonment


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore
Liza Unity FPSO is Guyana's second FPSO in production after Liza Destiny came on stream in late 2019 - Credit: david templeton/MarineTraffic.com

Oil Money is Flooding into Guyana. Who Will Benefit?
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error, Poor Bridge Resource Management, NTSB Finds

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error, Poor Bridge Resource Management, NTSB Finds

Brazil: Enauta Interrupts Oil Production from Atlanta Field as Hose Problem Detected

Brazil: Enauta Interrupts Oil Production from Atlanta Field as Hose Problem Detected

China's CNOOC Aims for 28% Oil Output Growth at Home by 2025

China's CNOOC Aims for 28% Oil Output Growth at Home by 2025

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine