Helix Wins Offshore Decommissioning Work in Thailand

Helix Robotics Solutions has won a 180-day contract by a local Thailand contractor to perform decommissioning services using the subsea construction vessel Grand Canyon II.

The company, a robotics branch of the Helix Energy Solutions Group, said the client would have an option to extend the contract further.

The contract scope of work includes DP3 vessel services, crane support, and ROV services in connection with subsea well abandonment and decommissioning operations in multiple Thailand offshore fields and is scheduled to begin in the late fourth quarter of 2022.

The Grand Canyon II is a DP3 multi-role construction support vessel equipped with a 250 MT AHC subsea crane, moonpool, two 3,000m rated 250hp UHD ROVs, integrated ROV deck space and removable bulwarks. With clear deck areas up to 1,650 m2, she is well suited for subsea construction, Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (IRM) and offshore renewables activities, the company said.

The Grand Canyon II has been under long-term charter with Helix since 2015, and recently signed a five-year charter extension that runs from January 2023 through the end of 2027. Most recently, it was working offshore Taiwan on renewable energy and wind farm construction work.