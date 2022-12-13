Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

MTN Lands 45,000km Subsea Cable in S. Africa to Boost Africa's Connectivity

December 13, 2022

©MTN Global Connect
©MTN Global Connect

MTN South Africa and MTN GlobalConnect, in partnership with a consortium, have landed a 45,000-kilometer subsea cable in South Africa, part of plans to build a subsea network to connect African countries to Europe and the Middle East.

Africa's big economies have a fast growing population of internet users, with growth fuelled by rapidly expanding mobile broadband networks and affordable smartphones.

"Data traffic across African markets is expected to grow between four and five fold over the next 5 years, so we need infrastructure and capacity to meet that level of growth and demand," MTN Group Chief Executive Ralph Mupita said in a statement.

The subsea cable project, called 2Africa which will go live in 2023, aims to build subsea cable infrastructure which will directly connect countries around the African coast to Europe and the Middle East.

MTN subsidiary MTN GlobalConnect said the landing for the cable was in Yzerfontein and Duynefontein, in the Western Cape province of South Africa and the subsea cable system will support the western and eastern sides of Africa once complete in 2023 and 2024 respectively.

Subsea cables are the backbone of the internet, carrying 99% of the world's data traffic.

The consortium includes MTN GlobalConnect, China Mobile International, Meta, French telecoms company Orange SA, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, Mauritius-based infrastructure provider WIOCC and Saudi Arabia's center3.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nqobile Dludla. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Technology Subsea Africa Subsea Cables

Related Offshore News

A Look inside the Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First Eighth-Generation Ultra-Deepwater Drillship”. Image courtesy Transocean

Great Ships '22: Deepwater Atlas, “World’s First...
(Photo: Proserv)

Proserv Secures SMS as Sampling Representative in Malaysia


Trending Offshore News

©Havfram

CIMC Starts Construction of Havfram's First Offshore Wind...
Energy
Credit: Boskalis (supplied)

Shell's 34,000t North Sea-bound Penguins FPSO Leaves...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

Out with the Old, in with the New: Old Tyra Offshore Platforms 98.5% Reused & Recycled

Out with the Old, in with the New: Old Tyra Offshore Platforms 98.5% Reused & Recycled

MTN Lands 45,000km Subsea Cable in S. Africa to Boost Africa's Connectivity

MTN Lands 45,000km Subsea Cable in S. Africa to Boost Africa's Connectivity

Huisman to Deliver Leg Encircling Crane for Cadeler's Latest Offshore Wind Vessel

Huisman to Deliver Leg Encircling Crane for Cadeler's Latest Offshore Wind Vessel

Tie-backs: Wintershall, Partners Press Forward with Dvalin North Field Development

Tie-backs: Wintershall, Partners Press Forward with Dvalin North Field Development

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine