Huisman to Deliver Leg Encircling Crane for Cadeler's Latest Offshore Wind Vessel

December 13, 2022

©Huisman
©Huisman

China's COSCO Shipping (Qidong) Offshore Co., Ltd. has awarded Huisman another contract for the design and construction of a 3,000+mt Leg Encircling Crane (LEC).

The crane, of an undisclosed value, will be installed on Danish offshore wind installation company Cadeler’s recently ordered F-class jack-up vessel.

The crane deal follows a recent order of a similar crane for Cadeler’s first F-class wind turbine and foundation installation vessel.

The F-class vessels have a unique hybrid design that allows them to quickly transition from a foundation installation unit to a wind turbine generator installation vessel.

In 2021, Huisman received an order for two similar 2,600mt LECs for Cadeler’s X-class vessels. The cranes are currently under construction at Huisman China.

The X-class as well as the F-class vessels will have a fully electric 40-meter Huisman pedestal-mounted crane on board that functions as auxiliary crane. With the LECs, Cadeler will be capable of installing foundations and wind turbines for next generation offshore wind projects worldwide, Huisman said.

Huisman describes its cranes as “lightweight yet robust, have high positioning accuracy and are highly energy efficient, contributing to a reduced emissions footprint during the installation of increasingly large turbines.”

The 3,000+mt Leg Encircling Crane crane will be built at Huisman’s production facility in Zhangzhou, China and is scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2025. The crane will be commissioned in 2026 at COSCO’s shipyard in Qidong, China, where both F-class vessels will be built.

