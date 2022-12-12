Offshore Wind Growth Partnership's New Program Director Joins from Shell

UK-based Offshore Wind Growth Partnership has appointed Anil Sayhan as its new Program Director.

Sayhan joins from Shell where he held frontline and corporate roles in products marketing, exploration and production, and renewables and energy solutions in the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, and the UK.

He will take on the role from Andrew Macdonald, Director of Offshore Wind Development and Operations at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, but Macdonald will continue his involvement in the OWGP board.

Commenting on Anil Sayhan’s appointment, Andrew Macdonald said: “The opportunities for UK supply chain companies are increasing due to the combined drivers of net zero, energy security and economic growth. OWGP is in a great place to expand and enhance the supply chain, and Anil brings a wealth of experience to ensure it is successful.”

Anil Sayhan, Program Director for OWGP said: “It is an extremely exciting time to be joining OWGP. Building on the foundations of this successful program, I look forward to contributing to the accelerated development of the UK offshore wind supply chain and supporting UK companies to maximize the economic value and highly skilled jobs they will generate.”

In his career spanning two decades, Sayhan has developed expertise in production planning, business development, procurement, and supply chain management. He is particularly recognized for achieving strong business results through multi-disciplinary teams, stakeholder management, new capability building, and leading change management initiatives.



Sayhan graduated from METU in Turkey with a BSc in Industrial Engineering and received his MSc degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Warwick University. He is a Chartered Member of CIPS.



OWGP has supported 168 UK supply chain companies with a combination of funding and business transformation services worth over £12m.

According to OWGP, companies on the OWGP program have so far reported increased turnover of over £15m and contracts won and retained of over £27m. Funded by members of the Offshore Wind Industry Council, OWGP and its main delivery partner ORE Catapult develop tailored program to increase competitiveness, capacity and capability of the UK supply chain.





OWGP currently has live funding and business transformation opportunities for companies wanting to tap into the potential offered by the growth in offshore wind.