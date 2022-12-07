Petronas Makes 'Significant' Oil & Gas Discovery Offshore Malaysia

Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas Carigali on Wednesday announced an oil and gas discovery at the Nahara-1 well in Block SK306, in Malaysia.

The discovery is located in the shallow waters of Balingian Province, about 150 kilometers from Bintulu, off the coast of Sarawak, offshore Malaysia.

"The Nahara-1 well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 2,468 meters and encountered hydrocarbon in the Late Oligocene to Middle Miocene aged sedimentary sequences. Light oil with minimal contaminants was also established after production testing was conducted for the well," Petronas Carigali said.

Petronas Carigali is the block's operator, with a 100% participating interest in its production-sharing contract.

Petronas Vice President of Exploration, Mohd Redhani Abdul Rahman said, “We are excited with this discovery and its impact to the future exploration effort in the surrounding areas. Nahara-1 is a significant oil discovery by PCSB within the last decade. It is a testament to the vast potential in Malaysia’s prolific basins, which remain highly prospective.”

“The discovery also reinforces PCSB’s current exploration strategy of renewing focus on its exploration efforts in Malaysia’s basins,” he added.



