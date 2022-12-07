Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Engie CEO Says France Fell Behind in Wind Power Rollout

December 7, 2022

Credit: HeiSpa/AdobeStock
 France fell behind in rolling out wind farms despite vast resources, the chief executive of Engie, one of the country's main power and gas suppliers, said on Tuesday. 

"We have the second-largest European resources in terms of offshore wind in France and we have almost nothing today that generates power (with this wind)," said Catherine MacGregor at a parliamentary hearing in Paris. 

She added that had France rolled out renewable energy more efficiently, the country would have more leeway today as it faces a major energy crisis which, according to the grid operator, could lead to shortages this winter. 


 (Reuters/Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Jan Harvey)

