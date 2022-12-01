Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK: ORE Catapult, NZTC Team Up to Help Power Oil & Gas Platforms with Floating Wind

December 1, 2022

©Crown Estate Scotland
©Crown Estate Scotland

The UK-based Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult and the Net Zero Technology Centre said Thursday they'd examine potential pathways for the delivery of innovative floating offshore wind technology integrated with existing energy infrastructure, as part of their five year collaboration under the Energy Transition Alliance banner.

According to the partners, the WINTOG program will drive collaboration across energy technologies to foster innovative opportunities for floating offshore wind developments, specifically those linked to the current Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round delivered by Crown Estate Scotland.

"The WINTOG program will look at some of the key questions associated with building floating offshore wind farms to provide clean electricity to power oil and gas installations. It will also investigate the opportunity for these integrated energy projects to support the broader development of floating offshore wind projects and technologies," ORE Catapult said in a statement.

According to ORE Catapult, some of the outputs of the program will include: examining the potential energy resource available from the proposed INTOG leasing areas; what type of grid infrastructure might be needed to support developments; how the developments could best engage with the consenting process, and what the potential environmental benefits could be.

Andrew Macdonald, Director of Offshore Wind Development and Operations for ORE Catapult, said: “Floating offshore wind has huge potential to open up new areas of seabed to green energy production, and clearly has a big role to play in our energy transition. While we wait to see the outcome of the INTOG leasing process, it’s important to start looking at the potential technical challenges and exploring the synergies between the offshore wind and oil and gas sectors so that we can use our combined knowledge to accelerate the deployment of low carbon technology.”

Graeme Rogerson, Renewables Theme Lead at the Net Zero Technology Centre, said: “INTOG is an excellent opportunity to deploy floating offshore wind and low-carbon technologies to help ramp up for Scotwind and is essential to delivering the ambitious North Sea Transition Deal targets. The WINTOG program supports developers and the supply chain in delivering integrated projects to decarbonize oil and gas infrastructure and ensure continued delivery of today’s energy while building future energy systems.”

Energy Offshore Energy North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Production UKCS Decarbonization

Related Offshore News

Credit; Expro

Expro Wins $50M North Sea Well Intervention and Integrity...
Pictured at Balmoral’s Montrose facility (from L-R): Tom Hutchison, chief executive officer, Montrose Port Authority; Sir Jim Milne CBE, chairman and managing director, Balmoral Group; Peter Stuart, chairman, Montrose Port Authority Board; Derek Weir, subsea test centre manager, Balmoral Comtec.

Balmoral's Large-scale Composite Manufacturing Plant in...


Trending Offshore News

©Michael/AdobeStock

Reuters: Eni in Talks to Buy Neptune Energy for $5-6B
Mergers & Acquisitions
Serpentina FPSO - Credit: Graham Curran/MarineTraffic.com

Exxon to Exit Equatorial Guinea
Energy

Sponsored

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Smart Network Solutions for your Remote Operations

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

The Future is Bright for Floating Wind in the U.S.

Current News

EnCap Backs Houston-based Firm to Build Jones Act WTIVs

EnCap Backs Houston-based Firm to Build Jones Act WTIVs

Siemens Gamesa Loses UK Patent Dispute over GE Offshore Wind Turbines

Siemens Gamesa Loses UK Patent Dispute over GE Offshore Wind Turbines

Construction of Shell's Penguins FPSO Completed in China

Construction of Shell's Penguins FPSO Completed in China

Reuters: To Protect Pemex, Mexico's Energy Ministry Tried to Block Stricter Flaring Rules

Reuters: To Protect Pemex, Mexico's Energy Ministry Tried to Block Stricter Flaring Rules

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine