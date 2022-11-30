Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Balmoral's Large-scale Composite Manufacturing Plant in Montrose Port Now Operational

November 30, 2022

Pictured at Balmoral’s Montrose facility (from L-R): Tom Hutchison, chief executive officer, Montrose Port Authority; Sir Jim Milne CBE, chairman and managing director, Balmoral Group; Peter Stuart, chairman, Montrose Port Authority Board; Derek Weir, subsea test centre manager, Balmoral Comtec.
Aberdeen-based Balmoral Comtec has completed the installation of its manufacturing plant at its new advanced composites facility at Montrose Port.

The company said it had invested a "seven-figure sum" in the 18,299 sq.ft (1700 sq.m) quayside facility where large scale composite components such as subsea and wellhead protection, wave energy structures, and manifold covers for the offshore energy sector will be built.

Balmoral Comtec said the investment would help it service the offshore industries more effectively "as it strengthens its commitment to the wind, wave and tidal energy sectors."

While Balmoral already provides protection products (fatigue, impact and abrasion), buoyancy (mooring and cable) and tethering solutions (clamps) to the offshore wind sector, the new manufacturing site at the Port of Montrose will allow it to deliver large advanced composite products direct from shore to ship as the sector expands in the waters off the coast of Scotland and further afield.

Balmoral said that 30-40 skilled and semi-skilled jobs will be created initially with more expected as this branch of the business grows.

Sir Jim Milne, who founded Balmoral in 1980, said: “We are delighted to have reached this stage of our expansion at Montrose so quickly. The facility is operational now and we are completing product prototypes on site and hope to welcome clients to view our capabilities very soon.

“While the offshore renewables sector is moving apace this facility will also service the traditional offshore energy market with large scale advanced composites structures.”

Tom Hutchison, chief executive officer of Montrose Port Authority, said: “Like us, Balmoral focuses on its team, knowing that its people are its greatest asset and so we are delighted to have them join our port community, creating new jobs for our town and boosting our regional economy.

“Balmoral’s services are greatly welcomed as they will attract new business to the Port within the current energy markets we already serve as well as the growing renewables sector, aligning with our ambition to position ourselves as a renewables hub for the region.”

 

