Floatel Secures Contract Extension for Accommodation Rig in Norway

Floatel International has secured a contract extension with Norway's energy industry giant Equinor for its Floatel Superior offshore accommodation rig.

The Floatel Superior will provide services at the Grane field as part of Equinor's Breidablikk development on the Norwegian continental shelf until March 31, 2023. Equinor has the option to further extend the charter, further,

The project includes the use of Floatel Superior as a residential unit during the Breidablikk modifications on the Grane platform.

The Breidablikk is a field development that will include a subsea solution of 23 oil-producing wells from four subsea templates. The field will be tied back to the Grane platform for processing before the oil is piped to the Sture terminal.

Floatel Superior, equipped with Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning System, certified to DP3 class, can accommodate 440 people in single-bed cabins. It has a telescopic gangway for client personnel to transfer between the rig and the host installation.

The Norwegian government approved Equinor's plan for the development and operation of the Breidablikk field in June 2021. Production from the field is scheduled to start in the first half of 2024.