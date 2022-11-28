Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Floatel Secures Contract Extension for Accommodation Rig in Norway

November 28, 2022

Credit: Floatel International
Credit: Floatel International

Floatel International has secured a contract extension with Norway's energy industry giant Equinor for its Floatel Superior offshore accommodation rig.

The Floatel Superior will provide services at the Grane field as part of Equinor's Breidablikk development on the Norwegian continental shelf until March 31, 2023. Equinor has the option to further extend the charter, further,

The project includes the use of Floatel Superior as a residential unit during the Breidablikk modifications on the Grane platform.

The Breidablikk is a field development that will include a subsea solution of 23 oil-producing wells from four subsea templates. The field will be tied back to the Grane platform for processing before the oil is piped to the Sture terminal.

Floatel Superior, equipped with Kongsberg Dynamic Positioning System, certified to DP3 class, can accommodate 440 people in single-bed cabins. It has a telescopic gangway for client personnel to transfer between the rig and the host installation.

The Norwegian government approved Equinor's plan for the development and operation of the Breidablikk field in June 2021. Production from the field is scheduled to start in the first half of 2024.

Energy Industry News Activity Europe Tiebacks

Related Offshore News

The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter on the sea surface in September 2022 - ©Swedish Coast Guard

Traces of Explosives Found at Nord Stream Pipelines,...
UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt - Credit:Number 10/Flickr - CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

UK Hikes Oil Firm Levy, Hits Power Companies with Windfall...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration only - ©Bomboman/AdobeStock

Icon Offshore Sells Perisai Pacific 101 Jack-up Rig at...
Energy
©DeepOcean

DeepOcean Nets $201.8M in Subsea Deals with Equinor, BP,...
Energy

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

DOF Charters Havila Phoenix CSV. Wins Contracts in Atlantic Region

DOF Charters Havila Phoenix CSV. Wins Contracts in Atlantic Region

Zero-C Offshore: A New UK Firm Aiming to Address ‘Chronic’ FIV Shortage

Zero-C Offshore: A New UK Firm Aiming to Address ‘Chronic’ FIV Shortage

Trillion Energy Brings Online Akcakoca-3 Well Offshore Turkey

Trillion Energy Brings Online Akcakoca-3 Well Offshore Turkey

TotalEnergies' Awari Exploration Well Offshore Suriname Fails to Deliver

TotalEnergies' Awari Exploration Well Offshore Suriname Fails to Deliver

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine